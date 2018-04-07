Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $52.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $258,081.95, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

