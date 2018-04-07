Werner Enterprises (WERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WERN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. 1,404,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,367. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2,640.89, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $567.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15,248.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/werner-enterprises-wern-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.