Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Cowen set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Western Digital stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26,938.13, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $376,037.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,178,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,704 shares of company stock worth $23,780,295. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,977,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 70,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

