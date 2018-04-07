Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (TSE:WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (TSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

TSE:WPM traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 494,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,389. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$23.18 and a twelve month high of C$29.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.25.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

