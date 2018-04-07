Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.84 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 1,238,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,193. The firm has a market cap of $9,046.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

