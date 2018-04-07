Whitestone REIT (WSR) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -0.01

Media headlines about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whitestone REIT earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5502052346339 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of WSR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 259,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,421. The firm has a market cap of $411.83, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.59 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 91.20%.

In related news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 112,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,938.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

