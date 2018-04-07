Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Holdings Decreased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 45,602 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

WLL stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3,019.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.91.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

