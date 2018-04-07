WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WOW. UBS downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 359,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,116. The company has a market cap of $630.28 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Managing Member sold 1,440,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $10,312,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,477,132 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,244.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $1,790,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

