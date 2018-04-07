WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CEO Acquires $11,200.00 in Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CEO Jin Kang bought 20,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $11,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,940,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jin Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Jin Kang bought 30,000 shares of WidePoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

Shares of WYY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 135,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,725. WidePoint Co. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WidePoint stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 749,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT)-based products, services and solutions. The Company offers secure, cloud-based, enterprise-wide IT-based solutions that enable commercial markets, and federal and state government organizations, to deploy fully compliant IT services in accordance with government-mandated regulations and advanced system requirements.

