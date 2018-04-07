Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Position Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,310 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund worth $77,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 13,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 303,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ opened at $43.42 on Friday. Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/william-blair-investment-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-ishares-msci-brazil-index-ewz-updated-updated.html.

Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.