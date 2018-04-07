Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 742,634 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Repligen worth $65,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 585.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 802,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Repligen by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after acquiring an additional 249,451 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,330 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,103,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 752,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 193,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $322,471.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Repligen has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,571.36, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.

