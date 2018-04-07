Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $82,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $114.82 and a 1-year high of $165.58. The firm has a market cap of $96,289.09, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Accenture from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $226,944.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,560.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $696,718.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,003.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,012 shares of company stock worth $17,667,326 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

