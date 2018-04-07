William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

WIMHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded William Hill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded William Hill from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded William Hill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of WIMHY remained flat at $$18.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. William Hill has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $19.16.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/william-hill-wimhy-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.