Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.33) price objective on the gambling company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

WMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised William Hill to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.28) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.47) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on William Hill from GBX 295 ($4.14) to GBX 305 ($4.28) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 323.29 ($4.54).

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 324 ($4.55) on Tuesday. William Hill has a 1-year low of GBX 239.10 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.84).

About William Hill

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including sports betting, casino, poker sites and other gaming products along with telephone betting services.

