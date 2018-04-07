Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.18

News stories about Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Williams Pipeline Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.2962260024571 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

WPZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.77.

Williams Pipeline Partners stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 891,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Williams Pipeline Partners has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,386.85, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Williams Pipeline Partners had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Williams Pipeline Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

