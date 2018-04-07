Wincanton (WIN) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 360 ($5.05) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wincanton in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 218 ($3.06) on Thursday. Wincanton has a 12-month low of GBX 185.25 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 309 ($4.34).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Retail & Consumer, and Industrial & Transport. Its Retail & Consumer segment focuses on consumer products business and brings to customers through the entire supply chain from producer to retailer, and Industrial & Transport segment focuses on an integrated and optimized transport operation, and includes Containers business and Pullman business.

