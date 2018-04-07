Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Lorus Therapeutics (APTO) Critical Survey

Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APTO) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Lorus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lorus Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lorus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.66 million ($0.52) -5.87 Windtree Therapeutics $2.04 million 6.08 -$39.49 million N/A N/A

Lorus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Lorus Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lorus Therapeutics N/A -123.32% -106.81% Windtree Therapeutics -1,205.47% N/A -345.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Lorus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lorus Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lorus Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lorus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.72%. Given Lorus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lorus Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Lorus Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lorus Therapeutics

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

Receive News & Ratings for Lorus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lorus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.