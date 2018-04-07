Northcoast Research Weighs in on Winnebago Industries’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

NYSE:WGO opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.91. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,212.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

