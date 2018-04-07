Winnebago Industries (WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.88 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of WGO opened at $37.35 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1,169.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

