Wipro (WIT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wipro (NYSE:WIT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 55,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,875,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

WIT stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,575.60, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 16.09%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

