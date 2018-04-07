Wirecard (WDI) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs set a €135.00 ($166.67) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Baader Bank set a €117.00 ($144.44) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.11 ($127.30).

Shares of WDI stock traded down €0.96 ($1.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €98.26 ($121.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €47.90 ($59.14) and a fifty-two week high of €111.00 ($137.04).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

