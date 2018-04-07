Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DGS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DGS) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 989,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 138,790 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 164,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares in the last quarter.

DGS stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DGS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/wisdomtree-barclays-negative-dur-us-aggregate-bond-dgs-position-raised-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-updated.html.

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.