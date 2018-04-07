WMCoin (WMC) Hits Market Cap of $273,159.00

WMCoin (CURRENCY:WMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One WMCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WMCoin has a market cap of $273,159.00 and $0.00 worth of WMCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WMCoin has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012418 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

WMCoin Profile

WMCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. WMCoin’s total supply is 911,527,489 coins and its circulating supply is 11,527,489 coins. The official website for WMCoin is www.wemcoin.com. WMCoin’s official message board is bbs.wemcoin.com/forum.php. WMCoin’s official Twitter account is @wemcoin.

Buying and Selling WMCoin

WMCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy WMCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WMCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WMCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

