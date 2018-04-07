Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($14.74) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WKP. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,096 ($15.38) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.53) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($12.28) to GBX 925 ($12.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,012.63 ($14.21).

LON WKP traded up GBX 11 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,017 ($14.28). The company had a trading volume of 87,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 748 ($10.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,040.50 ($14.61).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/workspace-group-wkp-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.