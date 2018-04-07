Worldcore (WRC) Price Hits $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Worldcore has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Worldcore has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $26,657.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00674555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178372 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036363 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,109,299 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcore is a digital financial institutions that is ready to integrate usual financial products into the blockchain sector of economy. Regardless of working with bank transfers, plastic cards or cryptocurrencies, you can manage everything through a Worldcore account. Combining the best features of a bank, online payment system and card payment gateway, Worldcore offers a wide range of financial services. The product line of Worldcore includes: Payment Account for bank transfers; Worldcore prepaid debit card; Worldcore prepaid virtual card; Mass (batch) payments; PayAnyCard (Card loading with cryptocurrencies); Smart Invoicing; Checkout for merchants (SCI); API for automated payouts; Solutions for crypto community; Affiliate program; “

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and OKEx. It is not possible to buy Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

