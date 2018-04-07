Worthington Industries (WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. 422,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,559.17, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $332,151.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,402,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $55,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Worthington Industries by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 200,719 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $5,591,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 92.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 180,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

