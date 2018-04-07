WPX Energy (WPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,683,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,867,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,189,000 after buying an additional 6,748,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

WPX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,866,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,999. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5,467.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.29.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

