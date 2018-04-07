Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) by 315.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wyndham Worldwide by 790.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in Wyndham Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,312.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $1,028,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $436,676.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,792,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Worldwide Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

