Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Resorts is benifiting from strength in Macau operations (Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau). In the fourth-quarter of 2017, Macau revenues increased owing to higher casino as well as non-casino revenues. Quarterly results surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. Given the decent visitation pattern in Macau, infrastructure development and government’s efforts to boost tourism in Macau, non-gaming sources will continue to boost revenues, going forward. Wynn Resorts’ shares have outperformed its industry in the last one year. Also, earnings estimates for the current year has gone up in the past 60 days. However, a high-debt burden and increased competition remain potent headwinds for the company.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $167.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $228.00 target price on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.86.

WYNN stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,744. The company has a market cap of $18,696.19, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 100.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $738,899,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/wynn-resorts-wynn-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.