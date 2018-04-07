Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $203.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,524.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/wynn-resorts-wynn-position-trimmed-by-raymond-james-associates-updated-updated.html.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.