Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $7.60 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 220.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $113,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.09, for a total transaction of $361,697.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,550.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $396.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45,916.78, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $251.13 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $437.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.84.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

