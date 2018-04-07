Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $84,722.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $15,526,004.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.44 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.96 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $88,526.31, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.98 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

