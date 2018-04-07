Xenon (CRYPTO:XNN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00

Xenon (CURRENCY:XNN) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Xenon has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $17.00 worth of Xenon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xenon has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar. One Xenon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00674772 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00179656 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Xenon Token Profile

Xenon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Xenon is xenon.network. Xenon’s official Twitter account is @XenonNet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenon is a project that aims to create an alternative blockchain from the EOS project open-source codebase. In order to reduce the regulatory risks associated with the standard crowdfunding method (Initial Coin Offering) and ensure a widespread distribution of the tokens, Xenon will distribute their tokens through an airdrop. The Proposed Airdrop:- Total tokens 1,000,000,000 XNN – 70% airdropped:- 300,000,000 XNN proportionally airdropped to all ether addresses with >0.1 ether – 200,000,000 XNN airdropped based on bitcoin proof-of-holding – 200,000,000 XNN airdropped via proof-of-individuality mechanisms- Much of the remaining XNN will be used in social media/bounty/referral campaigns and developer incentives Xenon token (XNN) actually is an ERC-20 token, later the Xenon team plans to convert it to Xenon coins in the newly-launched blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xenon

Xenon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy Xenon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xenon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xenon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

