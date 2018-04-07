Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xerox (XRX) Share Price

News coverage about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xerox earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.7199555665217 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 2,090,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,773. Xerox has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7,202.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS raised shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

In other Xerox news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

