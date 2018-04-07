XOMA’s (XOMA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

XOMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

XOMA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,352. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $178.89, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 3.05. XOMA has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 130.44% and a net margin of 27.49%. equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 1,404.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 183,683 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $3,657,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in XOMA by 717.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 77,843 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. It has five products in its endocrine portfolio, two of which are developed as part of its XOMA Metabolism (XMet) platform. Its products include XOMA 358, XOMA 129, XOMA 213 and Gevokizumab.

