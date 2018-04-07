XPlay Price Hits $0.15 (XPA)

XPlay (CURRENCY:XPA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. XPlay has a market cap of $149.22 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of XPlay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XPlay token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XPlay has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00674772 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00179656 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054490 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

XPlay Token Profile

XPlay’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. XPlay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for XPlay is xplay.fund. XPlay’s official Twitter account is @Xplayico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XPlay Token Trading

XPlay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidebit. It is not presently possible to buy XPlay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XPlay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XPlay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

