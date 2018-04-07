XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $103.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,028. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11,830.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

