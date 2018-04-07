XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Position Boosted by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 82,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 438.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Vetr lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.35 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,909.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $106.20.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

