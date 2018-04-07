Insider Selling: Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Insider Sells 980,000 Shares of Stock

Xtierra (CVE:XAG) insider Timothy David Gallagher sold 980,000 shares of Xtierra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

Timothy David Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 150,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Timothy David Gallagher sold 90,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Timothy David Gallagher sold 118,279 shares of Xtierra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$5,913.95.

On Monday, March 19th, Timothy David Gallagher purchased 252,000 shares of Xtierra stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

Shares of Xtierra stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. Xtierra has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.08.

About Xtierra

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Bilbao project that comprises 9 exploitation concessions covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas; and the La Laguna Pedernalillo tailings deposit located near the city of Zacatecas in Mexico.

