Xylem (XYL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Xylem (NYSE:XYL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xylem earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5522687119378 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $75.40. 1,176,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,590. Xylem has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13,959.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $860,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $570,427.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,907. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

