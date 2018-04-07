Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.03

News coverage about Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yintech Investment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6057363256716 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ YIN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.62, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.32. Yintech Investment has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 19.38%. analysts anticipate that Yintech Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. Yintech Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

