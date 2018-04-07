YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 330 ($4.63) to GBX 367 ($5.15) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

LON YOU opened at GBX 412.50 ($5.79) on Wednesday. YouGov has a twelve month low of GBX 245.01 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.40 ($5.07).

YouGov (LON:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). YouGov had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,632 million for the quarter.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,148 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.49), for a total transaction of £13,273.60 ($18,632.23).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice-based conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services.

