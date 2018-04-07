Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect YPF (YPF) Stock Price

News coverage about YPF (NYSE:YPF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YPF earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 47.3641564697201 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

YPF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 321,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,409.03, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.90. YPF has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Santander raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of YPF in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ypf-ypf-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.