YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. YRC Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2224927270174 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

YRCW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 582,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.99, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 4.05. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.48.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 14,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $120,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,607.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/yrc-worldwide-yrcw-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-11.html.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.