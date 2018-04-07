YY (NASDAQ:YY) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in YY (NASDAQ:YY) by 120.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in YY were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in YY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in YY in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in YY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. YY has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,526.32, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. YY had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $557.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. analysts forecast that YY will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Vetr raised shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Instinet raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

