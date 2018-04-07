Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $909.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,110.11, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,177,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,699,000 after acquiring an additional 436,832 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

