Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Energy Inc (JONE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.29). Jones Energy reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Energy.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 57.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million.

JONE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Jones Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Jones Energy has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Energy by 140.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 58,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Energy by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 89,224 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 8,977.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

