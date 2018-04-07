Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will report earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.03. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 55.09% and a net margin of 14.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 854 shares of company stock valued at $79,915. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,290,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,353,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,436,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,489,000 after buying an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,543,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,634,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,486,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,318,000 after buying an additional 736,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,179. The company has a market cap of $41,696.68, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $78.01 and a twelve month high of $121.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

