Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Nucor reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

NUE stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. 1,899,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,658. The firm has a market cap of $20,061.81, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nucor has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $2,666,617.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,204 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $917,749.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 333,775 shares in the company, valued at $21,401,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,312,607. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

