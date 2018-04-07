Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paychex (PAYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.99 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.72. 1,762,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,325.37, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $682,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,461.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,975.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,203,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,020,000 after acquiring an additional 129,431 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,147,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,029,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,882,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

